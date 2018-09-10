Arsenal Legend David O'Leary Offers His Thoughts on Tottenham's Lack of Transfer Spending

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Arsenal legend David O'Leary has offered his thoughts on why Tottenham opted to bring in no new players over the summer transfer window.


O'Leary is a true Arsenal great. The Irishmen spent 18 years at Highbury between 1975-93, making 558 appearances in the centre-back position. During his time at the Gunners, he won two First Division titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups. O'Leary also received 68 caps by the Republic of Ireland and was part of the team that played in the 1990 World Cup.

However, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, O'Leary was asked about what he made of Tottenham's recruitment policy of the summer. Many fans and pundits have severely criticised the Spurs hierarchy for not bringing in a single player, however, O'Leary offered a more pragmatic response.


The former Leeds United manager said: ''I can understand the transfer policy at Tottenham. If you have a really good team, it is very hard to say, for instance, go and get another centre forward. If I am a centre forward, do I really want to go somewhere where I am behind Harry Kane?''

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Despite their criticism, Tottenham made a strong start to the season, winning their first three matches, including a 3-0 mauling of Manchester United at Old Trafford. However, the wheels appeared to fall off a week later, as they lost 2-1 to Watford.


During the interview O'Leary was also questioned on how he thought Arsenal would do this season, and for Gunners fans, it's not good news. O'Leary stated: ''If we finish higher than sixth, I believe we have done well.'

