'Be Patient': Arsenal Legend David Seaman Offers Advice to New Goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Many Arsenal fans have been in shock that new boss Unai Emery is preferring veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech, to new signing Bernd Leno.

Cech, 35, has struggled to adapt to Emery's new style of play, and has looked clumsy on the ball. The former Czech Republic captain has already conceded eight goals this season in just four Premier League games.



Athena Pictures/GettyImages

This has led many Gunners fans to call for German international Bernd Leno, to be given his chance in the first-team. Leno signed for Arsenal in the summer, for a fee of £22.5m. Leno has six German caps to his name, and made various appearances for Arsenal in pre-season.

One man who knows all about being a goalkeeper at Arsenal is David Seaman. According to the Daily Star , the England legend has a very different opinion to the majority of Gunners fans, believing that Cech deserves to keep his place in the side. Here's what he had to say.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

''Just because he [Leno] cost a lot of money does not mean he goes straight into the team.'' The 54-year-old said.

''He has to be patient. Petr Cech has done nothing wrong in goal.''

Then on Cech, Seaman said: ''Ok, so he is adjusting to playing with the ball from the box.

''But he has been able to contribute to the team and has done nothing to cause him to be left out.''



Henry Browne/GettyImages

However, Seaman believes Leno being on the bench could prove to be beneficial for him in the long-term, as it gives him time to learn from Cech, before being thrust into the spotlight.





''This could be a learning curve for him.





''You have to be patient in football…I know.''







Seaman finally went on to add, ''I had to be in the past when I was playing. Leno has to bide his time.''