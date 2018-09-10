'Best in the World': Liverpool Fans Hail Virgil Van Dijk for What He Did Against Kylian Mbappe

A selection of Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to rave over Virgil van Dijk’s perfectly-timed last-ditch tackle to deny Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe a goal in the Netherlands' clash against France on Sunday night.
The World Cup winners were 2-1 up with 13 minutes to go when starlet Mbappe broke through past the half-way line with only Van Dijk between him and the Dutch goal.
However, the Liverpool centre back stopped the talented young forward with an expert last-ditch challenge just inside the box, thus generating a plethora of tweets from delighted Liverpool fans
Here are some of those tweets:
Oh Yes! It was almost as if he said to Mbappe - "Show me what you've got!" 🤩😍— Jamie Longrigg (@longrigg) September 9, 2018
Van Dijk on the verge of greatness👍👍— Liverpool Football Talk (@Daves1973lfc) September 9, 2018
Can’t wait for him to pocket him vs psg— ㅤً (@FinishLikeBobby) September 9, 2018
@cdonnelly99 best in the world👀— Eoin (@Eoin_Watterson) September 9, 2018
Seriously, how against that lightening speed attacker... is VVD jogging?!— D.J Jaf (@jaf_the_red) September 9, 2018
Despite Van Dijk's heroics, Mbappe won the overall battle as Les Bleus took the game 2-1 with the young PSG forward scoring the opener.
However, the Netherlands captain Van Dijk will have more chances to test himself against Mbappe, when the pair meet in the Champions League as PSG visit Anfield on September 18.