FIFPro has revealed the 55 players who are in contention to be named in the annual World XI at 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards ceremony later this month.

25,000 professional footballers from across the globe voted for their peers, and the players who receive the most votes in each position will be named in a world team, when it is revealed at the awards ceremony in London on September 24.

Manchester United's David de Gea and Real Madrid's Keylor Navas are named among the five goalkeepers, both of them on the list for the fourth consecutive year.

Gianluigi Buffon continues his remarkable record of being nominated every year since the awards were inaugurated in 2004/05.

Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, both part of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi finals, are included on the list of 20 defenders competing for four places in the World XI. The Liverpool pair of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren are also named on the shortlist.

Six of the 15 nominated midfielders are based in the Premier League, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and the Chelsea duo of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante.

The 15 forwards nominated for the team include last year's front three of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, as are French World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

World Cup golden boot winner Harry Kane is nominated, as are Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Surprising omissions include Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez, and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, who scored twice in the Champions League final.

The full lists of nominees can be found below.

Goalkeepers

Player Country Club Gianluigi Buffon Italy Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain Thibaut Courtois Belgium Chelsea/Real Madrid David De Gea Spain Manchester United Keylor Navas Costa Rica Real Madrid Marc-Andre ter Stegen Germany Barcelona

Defenders

Player Country Club Jordi Alba Spain Barcelona Dani Alves Brazil Paris Saint-Germain Dani Carvajal Spain Real Madrid Giorgio Chiellini Italy Juventus Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Liverpool Diego Godin Uruguay Atletico Madrid Mats Hummels Germany Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich Germany Bayern Munich Dejan Lovren Croatia Liverpool Marcelo Brazil Real Madrid Yerry Mina Colombia Barcelona/Everton Benjamin Pavard France Stuttgart Gerard Pique Spain Barcelona Sergio Ramos Spain Real Madrid Thiago Silva Brazil Paris Saint-Germain Kieran Trippier England Tottenham Hotspur Samuel Umtiti France Barcelona Raphael Varane France Real Madrid Sime Vrsaljko Croatia Atletico Madrid Kyle Walker England Manchester City

Midfielders

Player Country Club Sergio Busquets Spain Barcelona Casemiro Brazil Real Madrid Philippe Coutinho Brazil Liverpool/Barcelona Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Manchester City Eden Hazard Belgium Chelsea Andres Iniesta Spain Barcelona/Vissel Kobe Isco Spain Real Madrid N'Golo Kante France Chelsea Toni Kroos Germany Real Madrid Nemanja Matic Serbia Manchester United Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid Paul Pogba France Manchester United Ivan Rakitic Croatia Barcelona David Silva Spain Manchester City Arturo Vidal Chile Bayern Munich/Barcelona

Forwards