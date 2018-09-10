FIFPro Reveals 55 Players on Shortlist for World XI

25,000 professional footballers from across the globe voted for their peers, and the players who receive the most votes in each position will be named in the World XI.

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

FIFPro has revealed the 55 players who are in contention to be named in the annual World XI at 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards ceremony later this month.

25,000 professional footballers from across the globe voted for their peers, and the players who receive the most votes in each position will be named in a world team, when it is revealed at the awards ceremony in London on September 24.

Manchester United's David de Gea and Real Madrid's Keylor Navas are named among the five goalkeepers, both of them on the list for the fourth consecutive year.

Gianluigi Buffon continues his remarkable record of being nominated every year since the awards were inaugurated in 2004/05.

Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, both part of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi finals, are included on the list of 20 defenders competing for four places in the World XI. The Liverpool pair of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren are also named on the shortlist.

Six of the 15 nominated midfielders are based in the Premier League, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and the Chelsea duo of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante.

The 15 forwards nominated for the team include last year's front three of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, as are French World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

World Cup golden boot winner Harry Kane is nominated, as are Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Surprising omissions include Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez, and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, who scored twice in the Champions League final.

The full lists of nominees can be found below.

Goalkeepers

Player Country Club
Gianluigi Buffon Italy Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain
Thibaut Courtois Belgium Chelsea/Real Madrid
David De Gea Spain Manchester United
Keylor Navas Costa Rica Real Madrid
Marc-Andre ter Stegen Germany Barcelona

Defenders

Player Country Club
Jordi Alba Spain Barcelona
Dani Alves Brazil Paris Saint-Germain
Dani Carvajal Spain Real Madrid
Giorgio Chiellini Italy Juventus
Virgil van Dijk Netherlands Liverpool
Diego Godin Uruguay Atletico Madrid
Mats Hummels Germany Bayern Munich
Joshua Kimmich Germany Bayern Munich
Dejan Lovren Croatia Liverpool
Marcelo Brazil Real Madrid
Yerry Mina Colombia Barcelona/Everton
Benjamin Pavard France Stuttgart
Gerard Pique Spain Barcelona
Sergio Ramos Spain Real Madrid
Thiago Silva Brazil Paris Saint-Germain
Kieran Trippier England Tottenham Hotspur
Samuel Umtiti France Barcelona
Raphael Varane France Real Madrid
Sime Vrsaljko Croatia Atletico Madrid
Kyle Walker England Manchester City
Midfielders
Player Country Club
Sergio Busquets Spain Barcelona
Casemiro Brazil Real Madrid
Philippe Coutinho Brazil Liverpool/Barcelona
Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Manchester City
Eden Hazard Belgium Chelsea
Andres Iniesta Spain Barcelona/Vissel Kobe
Isco Spain Real Madrid
N'Golo Kante France Chelsea
Toni Kroos Germany Real Madrid
Nemanja Matic Serbia Manchester United
Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid
Paul Pogba France Manchester United
Ivan Rakitic Croatia Barcelona
David Silva Spain Manchester City
Arturo Vidal Chile Bayern Munich/Barcelona
Forwards
Player Country Club
Karim Benzema France Real Madrid
Edinson Cavani Uruguay Paris Saint-Germain
Paulo Dybala Argentina Juventus
Antoine Griezmann France Atletico Madrid
Harry Kane England Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski Poland Bayern Munich
Romelu Lukaku Belgium Manchester United
Mario Mandzukic Croatia Juventus
Sadio Mane Senegal Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe France Paris Saint-Germain
Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona
Neymar Brazil Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Real Madrid/Juventus
Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool
Luis Suarez Uruguay Barcelona

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)