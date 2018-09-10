25,000 professional footballers from across the globe voted for their peers, and the players who receive the most votes in each position will be named in the World XI.
FIFPro has revealed the 55 players who are in contention to be named in the annual World XI at 'The Best' FIFA Football Awards ceremony later this month.
25,000 professional footballers from across the globe voted for their peers, and the players who receive the most votes in each position will be named in a world team, when it is revealed at the awards ceremony in London on September 24.
Manchester United's David de Gea and Real Madrid's Keylor Navas are named among the five goalkeepers, both of them on the list for the fourth consecutive year.
Gianluigi Buffon continues his remarkable record of being nominated every year since the awards were inaugurated in 2004/05.
Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, both part of the England squad that reached the World Cup semi finals, are included on the list of 20 defenders competing for four places in the World XI. The Liverpool pair of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren are also named on the shortlist.
Six of the 15 nominated midfielders are based in the Premier League, including Manchester United's Paul Pogba, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and the Chelsea duo of Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante.
The 15 forwards nominated for the team include last year's front three of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, as are French World Cup winners Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.
World Cup golden boot winner Harry Kane is nominated, as are Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.
Surprising omissions include Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, Bayern Munich's James Rodriguez, and Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, who scored twice in the Champions League final.
The full lists of nominees can be found below.
Goalkeepers
|Player
|Country
|Club
|Gianluigi Buffon
|Italy
|Juventus/Paris Saint-Germain
|Thibaut Courtois
|Belgium
|Chelsea/Real Madrid
|David De Gea
|Spain
|Manchester United
|Keylor Navas
|Costa Rica
|Real Madrid
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Germany
|Barcelona
Defenders
|Player
|Country
|Club
|Jordi Alba
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Dani Alves
|Brazil
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Dani Carvajal
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Italy
|Juventus
|Virgil van Dijk
|Netherlands
|Liverpool
|Diego Godin
|Uruguay
|Atletico Madrid
|Mats Hummels
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|Joshua Kimmich
|Germany
|Bayern Munich
|Dejan Lovren
|Croatia
|Liverpool
|Marcelo
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|Yerry Mina
|Colombia
|Barcelona/Everton
|Benjamin Pavard
|France
|Stuttgart
|Gerard Pique
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Sergio Ramos
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|Thiago Silva
|Brazil
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Kieran Trippier
|England
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Samuel Umtiti
|France
|Barcelona
|Raphael Varane
|France
|Real Madrid
|Sime Vrsaljko
|Croatia
|Atletico Madrid
|Kyle Walker
|England
|Manchester City
|Player
|Country
|Club
|Sergio Busquets
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Casemiro
|Brazil
|Real Madrid
|Philippe Coutinho
|Brazil
|Liverpool/Barcelona
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Belgium
|Manchester City
|Eden Hazard
|Belgium
|Chelsea
|Andres Iniesta
|Spain
|Barcelona/Vissel Kobe
|Isco
|Spain
|Real Madrid
|N'Golo Kante
|France
|Chelsea
|Toni Kroos
|Germany
|Real Madrid
|Nemanja Matic
|Serbia
|Manchester United
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|Paul Pogba
|France
|Manchester United
|Ivan Rakitic
|Croatia
|Barcelona
|David Silva
|Spain
|Manchester City
|Arturo Vidal
|Chile
|Bayern Munich/Barcelona
|Player
|Country
|Club
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|Edinson Cavani
|Uruguay
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Paulo Dybala
|Argentina
|Juventus
|Antoine Griezmann
|France
|Atletico Madrid
|Harry Kane
|England
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Bayern Munich
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|Manchester United
|Mario Mandzukic
|Croatia
|Juventus
|Sadio Mane
|Senegal
|Liverpool
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona
|Neymar
|Brazil
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Real Madrid/Juventus
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Liverpool
|Luis Suarez
|Uruguay
|Barcelona