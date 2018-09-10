Florentino Perez Backs Tennis Champion Rafael Nadal to Become Real Madrid President

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Florentino Perez has backed Rafael Nadal to become Real Madrid president in the future, describing the tennis star as "one of the best Real Madrid ambassadors in the world".

Majorcan-born Nadal is a lifelong Real Madrid fan, despite being the nephew of former Barcelona player Miguel Ángel Nadal. He became an honorary club partner in 2011 via Perez, who has been at the head of the club for 15 years.

El Confidencial reports that Perez has given Nadal the vote of confidence for him to be Real president one day. "Nadal would be a great election for Real Madrid presidency," the 72-year-old said.

In order to become Real Madrid president, one must be a club member for 20 years. From 2031 onwards, Nadal will fit this criteria. He will be 45 by then and has admitted that the presidency interests him after he retires from tennis.

"I would like to preside over Real Madrid", said the world number one. "The club has a great president and it's not something you can think about today.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

"We are doing well the way we are and I don't think Real Madrid needs me, but you never know what can happen in the future."

Perez believes that Nadal would be a valuable asset both because of his sporting success and because of his growing influence in the business world.

Real Madrid presidents are expected to contribute 15% of the budget in personal assets, but these laws could be changed.

