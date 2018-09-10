Former West Ham Defender James Collins Backs Liverpool Defender as the Best in the World

Ex-West Ham defender James Collins has identified Liverpool's most expensive defender as the best in world football, as Virgil van Dijk continues his impressive start to life at Anfield.

Van Dijk helped the Reds to the Champions League final last season, before beginning this season just as strongly as Liverpool have only conceded one goal in the Premier League so far this season, with their 100% record still intact.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Collins said on Sky Sports this weekend: "I think he’s the best centre-back in the world."

Van Dijk produced a commanding performance against World Cup winners France on Sunday evening. Although the Netherlands eventually lost 2-1 at the home of the world champions, the defender still set an example on how to shut down some of the deadliest forwards in the world.





The 27-year-old joined the Reds in January for a world record fee for a defender of £75m. He made his debut in a Merseyside derby against Everton in the FA Cup third round, where a dominant display saw the defender score the winning goal in a game which Liverpool won 2-1.





This season, Van Dijk has formed an impressive partnership with young England defender Joe Gomez, who replaced Dejan Lovren at the start of the season due to the Croatian having problems with his fitness since returning from the World Cup.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Van Dijk is set to be back in action for the Reds on Saturday, as Jurgen Klopp's men take on Mauricio Pochettino's side at Wembley in arguably Liverpool's first big test of the season. A mixed start for Spurs has seen the north London side win 3-0 at Old Trafford, before fumbling a lead at Watford less than a week later.