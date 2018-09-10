Gareth Southgate to Overhaul England Squad With First Team Changes Ahead of Switzerland Match

England manager Gareth Southgate will look to completely overhaul his starting eleven when the Three Lions take on Switzerland in an international friendly, with as many as nine changes expected to be made following their defeat against Spain, according to reports.

An early strike from Marcus Rashford gave England the lead as Southgate's side looked for a post-World Cup remedy in the newly formed UEFA Nations League, but a quickfire goal from Saúl Ñíguez had Spain back on terms just two minutes later.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rodrigo then fired La Roja, who were looking to make a statement of their own after their dismal World Cup exit against host nation Russia, into the lead before half time, and Luis Enrique's side were able to hold on for the rest of the match.

Only Harry Kane and John Stones are set to retain their starting place when England take on Switzerland at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday, according to the Mirror.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Tarkowski and Danny Welbeck are expected to come on as Southgate rotates his squad, while both Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray could make their senior debuts after being drafted into the squad.

The most recent piece of team news from the England camp confirmed that Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli had to withdraw from the squad after suffering a minor muscle injury against Spain which requires treatment.

England will make unwanted history if they lose to Vladimir Petković's Switzerland by suffering a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time in the team's history.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

The visitors will also be confident of causing an upset in the East Midlands following their UEFA Nations League thrashing of Iceland.