Jamie Redknapp Backs Newcastle Midfielder to Be Potential England Gamechanger

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Jonjo Shelvey would be the perfect fit for the Three Lions, with Gareth Southgate lacking a creative midfielder who can unlock an opposition defence.

England fell to a 2-1 defeat to Spain in their first match since their semi-final run in the World Cup, going 1-0 up early thanks to a goal from Marcus Rashford only to see Spain hit back with goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo.



Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

England nearly scored an equaliser in the last minute, but Danny Welbeck's goal was controversially ruled out for a foul on David de Gea.





Writing in his weekly piece for the Daily Mail, Redknapp argued that England were overrun in midfield and required someone creative in the middle of the park - backing Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey for the role.

Shelvey already has six caps for England, the most recent of which came in 2015. The 26-year-old was in the running for the World Cup squad, but manager Gareth Southgate opted against a late call-up.





Redknapp wrote of Shelvey: "Few English midfielders are better than Jonjo at hitting those raking, 50-yard 'Hollywood' passes. He is a brilliant quarterback and has the ability to unlock any defence. What holds him back when it comes to a consideration for England is that he lacks that half a yard of pace you need to succeed on the international stage."

Redknapp did admit that Newcastle's lowly league position could impact his selection chances, adding: "Whether he will have the opportunity to showcase his skills in a team which plays so negatively remains to be seen."