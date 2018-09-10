Jermain Defoe Admits He Will Consider Following England Teammates Into Management When He Retires

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has revealed that he will consider a career in management after his playing come to an end.

The 35-year-old has two seasons remaining on his current contract with the Cherries, having signed on a free transfer from Sunderland in June 2017.

Defoe’s former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have both taken the plunge into management and are embarking on their first seasons with Rangers and Derby, respectively.

While he told the Bournemouth Echo that he is undecided about which path he would take after retirement, the Cherries frontman admitted he has consulted boss Eddie Howe about the day-to-day nature of the job, saying: "I spoke to the manager and he said it was stressful! Some days, you might have six or seven players knocking on your door saying ‘why am I not playing?’

"It’s tough and it’s something I would probably have to sit and think about. I am going to do my badges and we will see what happens. Stevie and Frank have gone into it and I hope they do well but it’s not an easy one.”





With 162 top-flight goals, Defoe is seventh in the list of all-time Premier League top goalscorers, and the highest still to be playing at England’s elite level - and despite a lack of game time this season, he insisted that he is not entertaining any thoughts of retirement yet.

“Ryan Giggs played until he was 40. I’m 35,” he said. “I’m not sitting here saying I am going to be playing in the Premier League at 40 but, at the same time, if I am still able to do it then yes.

“You have to be honest with yourself and, as long as you’re still enjoying it, that’s the main thing. As you get older, it’s not as easy and is demanding on your body. You get days where you think ‘this is tough’ because that’s normal. But I still enjoy training. I love training and that feeling you get on a matchday when you wake up in the morning, I don’t think that will ever go.

“Even when I finish playing, I still feel like I will have a little kick-around with my mates and my cousins. When I am playing, I still feel sharp. If I can not pick up any injuries, then I feel great.”