Jurgen Klopp Lauds Andy Robertson's 'Great Story' After Liverpool Star Is Given Scotland Captaincy

Jurgen Klopp has paid tribute to Andy Robertson after the Liverpool left back was appointed Scotland captain and led the team out at Hampden Park for the first time during the international break.

Unfortunately, Robertson's first match as captain was one to forget as Scotland suffered their worst home defeat since 1973, losing 4-0 to Belgium on Friday.

However, his club manager says that Robertson already has good leadership skills and will continue to improve over time.

"Andy is a fantastic fella. He is a very smart and nice person. He can be a leader in the future, 100 per cent," said Klopp on Liverpool's official website.

"He made big steps in the last one-and-a-half years since we worked together. That’s really cool. He has made big steps in the last four or five years since he started his career. So it’s a nice story.

"He is still young but he is a leader already and he will be even better in that in the future."

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Robertson has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the last few years. He was playing lower league Scottish football for Queen's Park as recently as 2013.

Prior to achieving fame, the left back once handed a matchday programme to Man City captain Vincent Kompany while working at Hampden Park - an incident the Belgian has since commented on, adding that he once signed the Liverpool star on Football Manager.

After spells with Dundee United and then Hull City, Robertson made the move from Humberside to Merseyside last year, starting the season on the bench but finishing it by playing in a Champions League final.