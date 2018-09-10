Leicester's Vicente Iborra Admits He Continues to Talk With Former Side as Foxes Role Decreases

Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra has revealed initial conversations with La Liga side Sevilla about a return to Spain, but has indicated that he remains 'grateful' that the Premier League outfit still regard him as an important player for them.

Speaking to Spanish publication Cadena Ser the 30-year-old Spaniard admitted he remained in close contact with his former employers, as well as a number of other clubs back in his homeland.

Having made the switch to the Foxes last summer from Sevilla, Iborra made 26 appearances last season for Claude Puel's side, and formed a strong partnership with Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Indeed the Spaniard has played just 10 league minutes so far this season, leaving questions of the player's immediate future remaining in the English top flight in doubt, however Leicester refused to let the midfielder leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

The Spaniard continued, "[Apart from this], Leicester didn’t let me go, they consider me an important player and when you are valued like that you are also grateful.”