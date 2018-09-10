Leon Goretzka Insists Germany Side 'Have What It Takes' to Become Next Golden Generation

When speaking on his new life at Bayern Munich and his involvement with the German national side, Leon Goretzka has insisted the Joachim Löw's current team have what it takes to become the nation's next golden generation.

Enjoying his first season at Bayern, since moving to the Allianz Arena this summer, Goretzka has looked to the future, believing that the national team can achieve great things after a disappointing World Cup.

A group stage exit occurred in this summer's World Cup, as the 2014 winners lost the opening game to Mexico before being sent packing by South Korea in a pulse raising finale to Group F.

As quoted by the Bundesliga official site, Goretzka said: "Can we be the next golden generation? That's what we're striving for, but whether we can achieve that is a big step. Nevertheless, we've got what it takes."

When moving to Bayern, Goretzka reunited with a number of players he had known during his the German youth teams.

Kimmich, Süle and Gnabry were all part of the successful youth sides growing up, as the 23-year-old looks back on them memories fondly.

Goretzka added: "It was always very special, that's how I felt about it. We were a minute from winning the European Championship with the Under-17s, then we won the Under-19 EURO and also the Under-21 EURO, and at the Olympics we got the silver medal.

"Those are successes which speak for themselves. Of course we hope to continue with this group of lads."

Goretzka, who was linked with a move to Premier League side Liverpool, has settled in well at Bayern, making his debut in the German Super Cup, before scoring his first goal in a 3-0 victory away at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.