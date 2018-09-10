Portugal will host Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, facing off at Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon.

Sunday's match marks Portgual's debut in the Nations League. They last appeared in international competition in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, exiting in the round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo was the lone Portuguese player to register multiple goals, scoring four in four games, but he'll sit out the start of Nations League play while getting acclimated at Juventus.

Italy, meanwhile, tied Poland 1-1 in its Nations League opener last week. The Italians trailed for most of the second half but evened the score on a penalty kick from Jorginho in the 78th minute.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

