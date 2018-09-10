How to Watch Portugal vs. Italy: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Portugal vs. Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, Sept. 10.

By Michael Shapiro
September 10, 2018

Portugal will host Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, facing off at Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon. 

Sunday's match marks Portgual's debut in the Nations League. They last appeared in international competition in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, exiting in the round of 16. Cristiano Ronaldo was the lone Portuguese player to register multiple goals, scoring four in four games, but he'll sit out the start of Nations League play while getting acclimated at Juventus. 

Italy, meanwhile, tied Poland 1-1 in its Nations League opener last week. The Italians trailed for most of the second half but evened the score on a penalty kick from Jorginho in the 78th minute.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)