Premier League Clubs Plan to Reverse Transfer Deadline Change After Summer of Shortened Window

Premier League clubs will propose that the summer transfer deadline is pushed back to August 31 after having to conclude all of their deals three weeks earlier than their rivals across Europe, according to reports.

A new measure was introduced this season in an attempt to stop any frantic last-minute spending, as well as ensuring every top flight club couldn't make any more changes to their squad after the campaign had kicked off.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was a change which largely worked throughout the top flight, although some concerns remained that clubs across Europe would have the upper hand once their Premier League's window slammed shut on August 9.

It is for that reason that Premier League clubs will look to discuss the issue at a meeting in late September, according to the Sun, with a view to reverting the transfer window back to its former system.

Although it is certainly true that clubs across Europe are able to sign players later in the year, and they are even being given the chance to see their side in competitive action before sealing a late summer deal, Premier League clubs still hold all the power in the transfer market.

Five top-flight clubs in England (25%) are believed to have spent over £100m during the summer transfer window, something which only nine teams across the other major European leagues (11.5%) were able to achieve.

Additionally, the majority of clubs on the continent have always got their business done early. Although there are exceptions to that rule, smaller European teams always have to think one step ahead in an attempt to avoid paying a premium on players which could attract interest from the Premier League.

Although from a fans perspective changing the transfer deadline once again won't impact the season too much, it is an unusual U-turn from those working in the Premier League who for years have been outspoken against having the transfer window crossover into the new campaign.