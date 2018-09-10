Premier League Legend John Barnes Predicts Where Unai Emery's Arsenal Will Finish This Season

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Liverpool legend John Barnes has claimed that Unai Emery's Arsenal should prepare for another year in the Champions League wilderness.

The Gunners have have missed out on a Premier League top four place for the last two seasons. 

Despite a new manager in the form of Spaniard Emery, who has brought with him new expectations and fresh hope, Barnes predicted the former Paris Saint-Germain boss won't be able to reinvigorate the Gunners enough to take the back into Europe’s elite competition right away.

Christopher Furlong/GettyImages

Barnes doesn’t foresee Arsenal reaching the hallowed land of the Champions League for at least another two years, telling the Daily Express: “I think Arsenal will miss out."

The north London side reached the final of the competition in 2006 but were defeated 2-1 by Barcelona. But for seven seasons following their 2009/10 campaign, Arsenal failed to progress past the round of 16 stage.

Man Utd would have to address this disharmony within the squad,” Barnes added when asked for his top four prediction. “They’ve got a top squad and manager but the harmony isn’t great.

On the fight for the top four spots, he predicted: “It's going to be between TottenhamChelsea and United," adding "Liverpool and City will be in there.”

Arsenal have had one of the toughest possible starts to a Premier League season. Manchester City beat Emery’s side 2-0 on the opening day and home soil, before Chelsea added a 3-2 defeat to the Spaniard’s record.

That start began to build negative momentum, but that was arrested by a much needed 3-1 win over east London outfit West Ham before a 3-2 win over Cardiff.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Arsenal face a trip to Newcastle when the Premier League returns this weekend after the international break, before their Europa League campaign gets underway in 10 days.

The Spaniard’s side drew Sporting CP, Qarabag FK and FK Vorskla Poltava in their Europa League group.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)