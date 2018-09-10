Sky Sports to Broadcast Start of England vs Switzerland in Black & White to Support Kick it Out

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

England's upcoming international friendly against Switzerland is set to pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of the anti-racism 'Kick it Out' campaign by being broadcast in black and white when the teams walk out onto the pitch and kick off the game.


England games have been broadcast in colour on UK television since 1969, but Sky Sports have confirmed that a collaboration between themselves, the FA, and Kick it Out will see the walk out and opening 25 seconds of the game screened 'without colour'.

Sky will break a 49-year run of colour broadcast to support the campaign, with the last England game shown in black and white coming when the Three Lions faced Mexico in a friendly as reigning world champions. The next England game shown live after that was at the 1970 World Cup, by which time all three UK channels had the capacity to broadcast in colour.

England players will wear Kick it Out t-shirts during the pre-match warm-up and will be flanked by as many as eight mascots nominated by Kick it Out when they walk out onto the pitch.

Gareth Southgate's side played over the weekend their first game since finishing fourth at the summer's World Cup, losing 2-1 against Spain at Wembley in the opening fixture of the new UEFA Nations League competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)