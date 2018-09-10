Willian Dismisses Exit Rumours & Hopes for '5 More Years' at Chelsea After Summer of Speculation

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Willian has stomped on speculation that he wanted to join Manchester United or Barcelona during the summer, claiming he is "very happy" at Chelsea.

Reports emerged during the summer transfer window that Barcelona had made three separate bids to sign Willian, the highest of which came to £55m, but that was still nowhere near Chelsea's valuation for the 30-year-old.

The Brazilian winger has previously admitted that he would have left Stamford Bridge if Antonio Conte had stayed on as manager, but once Maurizio Sarri was appointed there was never any danger of him leaving.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"A lot of people they say a lot of things in the press, but I never said that I want to leave Chelsea, never," Willian said, quoted by Metro. "Always I say that I want to stay at Chelsea as long as possible, and I am happy to stay here.

"When I arrive here my plan was to stay here as long as possible and now I am here five years I hope stay five more! 

"I know I have two years of contract left but I hope to stay more years in the Premier League. I am very happy to be here five years. I have won titles and played a lot of games with a lot of happy moments, and a few sad moments as well but that is part of football.

"But these five years have been very good for me and I am proud to be a Chelsea player."

Willian has featured in all four of Chelsea's Premier League matches under Sarri so far, helping his team get off to a 100% winning start with 12 points from 12.

