Argentina and Colombia will face each other in a friendly at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

This will be Argentina's second international contest since it was eliminated by France in the World Cup. On Friday, Argentina, playing without Lionel Messi and a handful of other veterans, defeated Guatemala 3-0 thanks to three goals all scored within 17 minutes of each other during the first half.

Tuesday's match will also be the second time Colombia takes the pitch since its World Cup came to an end after losing to England in penalties in the round of 16. Colombia took on Venezuela on Friday and earned a 2-1 victory after a 55th-minute goal from Radamel Falcao and a 90th-minute winner from Yimmi Chara.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

