Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Reportedly Eyes Move for New Left Back During the January Transfer Window

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is set to target a new left-back in the January transfer window, as the Spanish boss continues to revolutionise his Gunners side.

Emery is currently in the process of developing his new look Arsenal side with five senior signings in the former PSG boss' first summer at the Emirates, but according to Charlie Watts, the Gunners will look to add to the defensive department once again in January.  

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

When speaking to Football London, Watts said: "It’s tough to say exactly right now, but I’m not expecting Arsenal to do much in January.

"A new left-back is certainly a priority, whether that will be something they look to do in January though I’m not sure."

Arsenal have shown their defensive frailties so far this season, with eight goals conceded in their first four games. 

But Emery's side have also shown a lack of attacking quality, with a number of very good chances squandered this season, especially against Chelsea, which could make the Gunners look at a couple of other attacking options to bolster the competition. 

He added: "A wide attacker is also on the agenda and Cristian Pavon has big admirers at Arsenal, but I still think he will end up in Spain."

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

Emery has had a mixed start to life at the Emirates with back-to-back defeats to start the season against Premier League champions Manchester City and Maurizio Sarri new look Chelsea side.

The Spanish boss' side have reacted to those defeats with victories over West Ham and Cardiff; wins which have seen Arsenal sore into the top half.

Arsenal next face Newcastle at St. James' Park on Saturday as the Premier League returns.

