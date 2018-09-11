Arsenal Legend Backs Lucas Torreira to Emulate Premier League Hero With 'Natural' Style

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Arsenal and Brazil legend Gilberto Silva has revealed that he thinks Gunners' new boy Lucas Torreira can emulate Chelsea star N'Golo Kante's impact in English football, and told the Uruguayan what he needs to do to succeed. 

Unai Emery made Torreira one of his first signings in north London when he paid £22.5m to bring the 22-year-old to the Emirates from Sampdoria, in the hope that he could provide a bit of protection to a fragile back four. 

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Torreira starred for Uruguay at the World Cup, but is yet to start for his new side despite impressing in short cameos in the victories against West Ham and Cardiff

Speaking to Goal, Silva said: “If you see the way he plays, he plays the game very simply, he makes things easy for himself on the field. He gives protection to the back four and support to the guys up front, he tries to find the best spot to be in. The protective instinct is very natural for him.


“Of course, you have Kante at Chelsea. He’s a small player. It’s about how smart they are to play in this position, to find the best ball to give, play nice and simple.”

When asked if he thinks Torreira can match Kante's achievements in England, Silva added: “I hope so. The Premier League is not easy. You have to work hard to be considered a top player and progress game to game, season to season.

“But he’s got the potential. We saw that at the World Cup, where he did a great job for Uruguay. Not only this position but football has changed a lot. The way it’s played, the passion of the Premier League, it’s totally different from 10-15 years ago but you have to try and adapt.”

Arsenal travel to Newcastle this Saturday, where Torreira is expected to make his first start, although a slight injury scare on international duty may influence Emery's decision.  

