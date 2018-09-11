Arsenal Star Nacho Monreal Could Move in January as Barcelona Seek Competition for Jordi Alba

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is reportedly unhappy with the amount of depth at his disposal in the left-back department at the Camp Nou and is reportedly targeting a winter move for Arsenal's Nacho Monreal.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana have only Jordi Alba as an option at left-back in terms of a senior, first team player, after selling Lucas Digne to Everton.

Valverde is keen to strengthen that area as the Spanish giants look to compete domestically and in Europe this season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The former Athletic Bilbao boss has not been given much financial support in adding depth to the left side of his defence, so as a result, he has been forced to target those nearing the end of their contracts.

Amongst his options are the aforementioned Monreal, Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis and Liverpool's Alberto Moreno, although it is the former who is seemingly at the top of the list.

The Spain international is out of contract at the Emirates at the end of the current season, and was reportedly looking to leave in the summer as he feared a lack of game time in this campaign.

However, an injury to Sead Kolasinac forced the former Malaga man to stick around in north London.

Barcelona sold their only competition to Alba's spot when they allowed Digne to depart for Everton in the summer, although they are hoping to sign a low cost replacement to simply play backup to first choice Alba.

Umtiti and Lenglet could be back up options for Jordi Alba. Valverde doesn’t think Juan Miranda is ready to take that role yet.



Umtiti has played as a left back in his days with Olympique Lyon. [md] pic.twitter.com/rfJJSrKshe — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) September 10, 2018

Mundo Deportivo has also recently reported Gunners' boss Unai Emery's intentions to sign Filipe Luis in January, which would spark a merry go round in the transfer market as far as left backs are concerned.

Until January, however, it looks like Barcelona will have to settle with square pegs in round holes as back up for Alba, with Thomas Vermaelen and Clement Lenglet the main candidates alongside Samuel Umtiti.