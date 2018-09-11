Atletico Stand to Profit if Wolves Star Diogo Jota Is Sold Due to Clause in Player's Contract

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Diogo Jota has a transfer clause in his deal which would guarantee Atletico Madrid a share of any future transfer fee.

The Portuguese attacker was a key player under Nuno Espirito Santo as the side stormed to Premier League promotion last season, scoring 17 goals and delivering five assists in 44 appearances in Championship action.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Jota, 21, has started all four of Wolves matches in the top flight so far this season and is now reported as being targetted by Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via Sport Witness) Atletico would benefit from Wolves selling the Portuguese attacking midfielder, who signed a permanent deal with the English side this season after a very fruitful loan spell at the Molineaux.

The player is believed to have cost Wolverhampton around £12m. But, based on his influence in the side and the way he has impressed since his move, he would likely command a much bigger fee if he were to be sold.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

AS, though, did not specify the sell-on percentage in their report. But, according to football365.com, Juve could push hard for the player next year as they are very interested in acquiring him.

Jota's teammate Ruben Neves has also been listed as a target for the Italian champions, who made huge moves over the summer, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo in from Real Madrid, as well as Emre Can from Liverpool.

I Bianconeri also engineered the return of Leonardo Bonucci to Turin following the player's single season playing for rivals AC Milan.

The Wolves duo are understood to have impressed the heads at the Serie A club and Wolves would do well to expect their resolve to be tested in future transfer periods.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)