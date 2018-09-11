Atletico Stand to Profit if Wolves Star Diogo Jota Is Sold Due to Clause in Player's Contract

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Diogo Jota has a transfer clause in his deal which would guarantee Atletico Madrid a share of any future transfer fee.

The Portuguese attacker was a key player under Nuno Espirito Santo as the side stormed to Premier League promotion last season, scoring 17 goals and delivering five assists in 44 appearances in Championship action.

Jota, 21, has started all four of Wolves matches in the top flight so far this season and is now reported as being targetted by Italian Serie A giants Juventus.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via Sport Witness) Atletico would benefit from Wolves selling the Portuguese attacking midfielder, who signed a permanent deal with the English side this season after a very fruitful loan spell at the Molineaux.

The player is believed to have cost Wolverhampton around £12m. But, based on his influence in the side and the way he has impressed since his move, he would likely command a much bigger fee if he were to be sold.

AS, though, did not specify the sell-on percentage in their report. But, according to football365.com, Juve could push hard for the player next year as they are very interested in acquiring him.

Jota's teammate Ruben Neves has also been listed as a target for the Italian champions, who made huge moves over the summer, bringing Cristiano Ronaldo in from Real Madrid, as well as Emre Can from Liverpool.

I Bianconeri also engineered the return of Leonardo Bonucci to Turin following the player's single season playing for rivals AC Milan.

The Wolves duo are understood to have impressed the heads at the Serie A club and Wolves would do well to expect their resolve to be tested in future transfer periods.