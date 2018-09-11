Barcelona, Girona & La Liga Seek Permission From Spanish Federation to Play January Clash in Miami

La Liga have confirmed that they along with Barcelona and Girona are seeking formal permission from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to host the January league fixture between the two clubs in Miami.





Part of the 'La Liga North America' deal signed with US-based Relevent Sports over the summer to promote Spanish football stateside, the proposed game in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium must be agreed to by RFEF before it can go ahead.

The request submitted for the federation's approval has been jointly signed by Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, Girona president Delfi Geli and La Liga president Javier Tebas, confirming that the neighbouring clubs appear to be on board.

In a statement published on Tuesday morning, La Liga explained that this request comes after 'successfully completing the first key steps with several stakeholders'.

There is still no guarantee that the game will be played in Miami. Even in the event that RFEF, whose president Luis Rubiales is far from an ally of Tebas after so far being excluded from the planning, agree, playing a competitive game overseas also has further implications with FIFA and the territory in which it will be played - in this case, the United States.

There is also nothing in the 'La Liga North America' deal, a 15-year partnership, that says a game must be played in the US or Canada as part of the agreement.