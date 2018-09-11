Soccer fans near the nation's capital will get a chance to see Neymar in action on Tuesday when Brazil faces El Salvador at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Brazil enters Tuesday's match coming off a 2-0 win over the United States on Friday. Neymar netted a penalty kick during the friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, bringing his career international goal tally to 58.

El Salvador, the world's 72nd-ranked team, isn't expected to provide much resistance to the Seleção. It is coming off a 2-1 win over Montserrat in Concacaf Nations League qualifying over the weekend.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

