How to Watch Brazil vs. El Salvador: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Brazil vs. El Salvador in an international friendly on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

By Michael Shapiro
September 11, 2018

Soccer fans near the nation's capital will get a chance to see Neymar in action on Tuesday when Brazil faces El Salvador at FedExField in Landover, Md. 

Brazil enters Tuesday's match coming off a 2-0 win over the United States on Friday. Neymar netted a penalty kick during the friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, bringing his career international goal tally to 58. 

El Salvador, the world's 72nd-ranked team, isn't expected to provide much resistance to the Seleção. It is coming off a 2-1 win over Montserrat in Concacaf Nations League qualifying over the weekend.

Here's how you can watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)