Christian Eriksen Aiming to Replicate Recent International Goalscoring Form at Club Level

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is aiming to replicate his recent goalscoring form for Denmark when he returns to club duties this weekend. 

Following the recent standoff between Danish players and their FA, the star players returned for their opening Nations League game against Wales, with Eriksen scoring twice in the 2-0, taking his tally for the national team to 25 goals in 83 internationals. 

The 26-year-old has been a key contributor for the Danes, with him involved in 28 goals in his last 27 appearances (19 goals and nine assists), and now hopes to replicate his form for Spurs, who he's yet to score for this season. 

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "I got off to a very slow start with five goals in my first 50 games for Denmark. But my form with Denmark hasn't been too bad since. It took me a while but I'm finally here, it's almost going too well, but I hope it carries on. 

"I've always had many shots, even in the Premier League but I just haven’t scored yet. I'm trying to get in good positions in every game to create something or take a shot but they just keep flying in for the national team. It's great to have that form going into the weekend."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Tottenham will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Liverpool

following their first defeat of the Premier League season to Watford prior to the international break, with Eriksen more than likely to start the game for Mauricio Pochettino's side. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)