Christian Eriksen Aiming to Replicate Recent International Goalscoring Form at Club Level

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is aiming to replicate his recent goalscoring form for Denmark when he returns to club duties this weekend.

Following the recent standoff between Danish players and their FA, the star players returned for their opening Nations League game against Wales, with Eriksen scoring twice in the 2-0, taking his tally for the national team to 25 goals in 83 internationals.

Christian Eriksen is lethal for Denmark. pic.twitter.com/YSBVyFI9me — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 10, 2018

The 26-year-old has been a key contributor for the Danes, with him involved in 28 goals in his last 27 appearances (19 goals and nine assists), and now hopes to replicate his form for Spurs, who he's yet to score for this season.

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "I got off to a very slow start with five goals in my first 50 games for Denmark. But my form with Denmark hasn't been too bad since. It took me a while but I'm finally here, it's almost going too well, but I hope it carries on.

"I've always had many shots, even in the Premier League but I just haven’t scored yet. I'm trying to get in good positions in every game to create something or take a shot but they just keep flying in for the national team. It's great to have that form going into the weekend."

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Tottenham will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend when they face Liverpool

following their first defeat of the Premier League season to Watford prior to the international break, with Eriksen more than likely to start the game for Mauricio Pochettino's side.