‘England’s Neymar’: Former Coach Backs Dortmund's Jadon Sancho for Greatness

Former England youth team manager Dan Micciche has backed Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho to become a 'Neymar-type player' for the national team in years to come.

In an interview with the Guardian, Micciche, who worked with the 18-year-old starlet at Under-15 and Under-16 international level with England, has tipped the forward for success.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Micciche claimed: “Provided he doesn't become restricted he could be our Neymar-type player - in terms of being unpredictable, playing on that left-hand side.

“And he's flamboyant, entertaining to watch. But like Neymar, he's effective with it. In most games he'll create something - it's not a beauty contest.

“What he brings to the table are ball skills – being able to play out of tight areas in a way where he can beat a player rather than having to pass it and he can do that a variety of ways. He can run with the ball at speed and go both sides.”

Sancho, who started his youth career at current Premier League high flyers Watford, joined the ranks at Manchester City at the age of 14, but made the brave decision to make the move to Germany in the summer of 2017 pursuit of stardom.

After a short spell in the reserve team, the left sided forward has cemented his spot in the Borussia Dortmund first team set-up, having already made three appearances for the German side this season, and becoming the youngest Englishman to score in the Bundesliga.

I can't describe the feeling scoring my first professional goal in front of the Yellow Wall and getting 2 assists makes it even better. Well done boys. The energy from our fans was amazing, Danke! 💛 pic.twitter.com/dDIM4TbIFN — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) April 21, 2018

The youngster, who was discussed as a potential inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad, has already tasted success at international level, having won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017, as well as picking up the Golden Player award at the UEFA European Under-17 Championship the same year.