Everton Injury Crisis Deepens With 9 First Team Players Sidelined for West Ham Game

Marco Silva is facing a selection headache for this weekend's Premier League match against West Ham, with eight first team players doubtful through injury and a ninth suspended.

Seamus Coleman was the latest player to be consigned to the treatment table as the FAI confirmed on Monday that the Toffees right back had withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad to face Poland in Wroclaw tonight.

Everton players are picking up a lot of injuries. They simply haven’t been used to this high intensity in training, given its absence under the previous regimes. — Charles Stevenson (@charles_stevo) September 10, 2018

Coleman has returned to Everton's Finch Farm training ground to undergo further examination from an overworked medical team who are trying to deal with no fewer than eight first team injuries.

Regular captain Phil Jagielka has not played since the opening day of the season due to a combination of suspension and injuries, with Coleman taking the armband in his absence.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Coleman and Jagielka are joined on the treatment table by Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gana Gueye, James McCarthy, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Theo Walcott.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

If Coleman does not recover in time for Sunday's game, Jonjoe Kenny could make his first Premier League appearance since February at right back.





Walcott was replaced by Ademola Lookman as he limped off against Huddersfield last time out, and Lookman may retain his place if Walcott is not fit to return.





Richarlison will also miss this weekend's match as he serves the final match of a three-game suspension following his dismissal against Bournemouth.