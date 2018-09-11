Everton Injury Crisis Deepens With 9 First Team Players Sidelined for West Ham Game

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Marco Silva is facing a selection headache for this weekend's Premier League match against West Ham, with eight first team players doubtful through injury and a ninth suspended.

Seamus Coleman was the latest player to be consigned to the treatment table as the FAI confirmed on Monday that the Toffees right back had withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad to face Poland in Wroclaw tonight.

Coleman has returned to Everton's Finch Farm training ground to undergo further examination from an overworked medical team who are trying to deal with no fewer than eight first team injuries.

Regular captain Phil Jagielka has not played since the opening day of the season due to a combination of suspension and injuries, with Coleman taking the armband in his absence.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Coleman and Jagielka are joined on the treatment table by Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gana Gueye, James McCarthy, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Theo Walcott.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

If Coleman does not recover in time for Sunday's game, Jonjoe Kenny could make his first Premier League appearance since February at right back. 


Walcott was replaced by Ademola Lookman as he limped off against Huddersfield last time out, and Lookman may retain his place if Walcott is not fit to return.


Richarlison will also miss this weekend's match as he serves the final match of a three-game suspension following his dismissal against Bournemouth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)