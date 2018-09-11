'I Have a Dream to Return': Newcastle United Loanee Kenedy Casts Doubt Over St James' Park Future

Newcastle United winger Kenedy has cast doubt over his future at St. James' Park as he reveals he is keen to return to Chelsea after his second loan spell on Tyneside comes to an end this season.

Speaking to Brazilian publication UOL (translated by the Shields Gazette), the 22-year-old Blues loanee expressed his gratitude for the Magpies affording him more game time, but that his ultimate goal is to win the Premier League with the London club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Kenedy said: "It was good to be loaned to get more playing time – better than staying at Chelsea and not playing.





"I hope this year I can make a good season for Newcastle and go back to Chelsea to continue. I have a dream to return and to be a champion for the club."

Having moved from Fluminense to Chelsea in 2015, Kenedy struggled to break into the Blues' starting XI under former boss Antonio Conte, which saw the forward spend an unsuccessful loan spell at Watford, before a deadline day move to the north-east fell through in August of last summer.

The Brazilian did indeed make the move to Newcastle in January - on a six-month loan deal - where the player was an integral part of Rafael Benitez's side that staved off immediate relegation back down to the Championship;, having been promoted the season before.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Scoring twice in 17 games and adding a critical element of creativity, Kenedy added a further two assists and created havoc for opposing Premier League defences.





His second loan spell with Newcastle has thus far not be as fruitful, but the Brazilian is proud of his status as an English top flight player, but adds his main aim is to win major silverware.





“Just being in the Premier League is already a great achievement," the Brazilian adds. "A lot of people come and can’t play. For me, it’s been very good. My dream is to win a major title.