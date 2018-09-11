‘I Hope Kovac Keeps Rotating': Mats Hummels Insists Change in Policy Will Ultimately Benefit Bayern

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Bayern Munich centre back Mats Hummels insists he has no issue with new manager Niko Kovac’s squad rotation policy.

The 29-year-old German international was an unused substitute in Bayern Munich’s first Bundesliga match of the season against Hoffenheim, alongside fellow stars James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Hummels though, as quoted by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, claims he will be content with playing sporadically during the forthcoming season.

“I hope he keeps the rotation all season long. There will always be players injured or suspended," Hummels said.

“We have almost until the winter now only 'English weeks'. Therefore we need the big and qualitative squad and the rotation. That does not mean that I did not accept the coach's decision. If I did not accept them for the enormous quality of our central defence, I would not have a sound self-assessment."

Hummels, who joined Bayern in May 2016 from fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, made 41 appearances last season in all competitions, keeping fellow international Niklas Sule out of the side for the majority of the season.

He has made a total of 279 Bundesliga appearances during his 12-year career - a figure he will be hoping to add significantly too this season, despite his claim for a regular starting place seemingly being under threat.

He will hope to be restored to the Bayern lineup on Saturday as they take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

