Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Reveals Toughest Opponents So Far in Premier League

Liverpool starlet Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who his toughest opponents have been so far during his time in the Premier League.

While the 19-year-old right-back made his debut in the 2016/17 season for Liverpool, he rose to prominence last year as he was thrust into the first team picture at Anfield following injuries to both Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez. However, the homegrown starlet more than stepped up to the plate and was able to hold his place in the starting lineup even after his teammates returned to full fitness.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

His stellar performances saw him play a key role in Liverpool's run the the Champions League final, which he started, and saw him earn a surprise call up to the England squad for this summer's World Cup.

However, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the youngster and he has experienced plenty of tough battles in his young career. In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, he revealed that Wilfried Zaha and Marcus Rashford have given him the toughest tests thus far.

"If you look back before the two City games in the Champions League, there was Man United away and Palace away where Marcus Rashford and Wilfried Zaha gave me a tough time," Alexander-Arnold revealed.

"Marcus Rashford," Alexander-Arnold adds. "He's probably the fastest in the league. But it's not just out and out pace. It's getting you off balance, that's when they get you. It's not just a foot race.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"Get you off balance, then your body shape's not right and they're gone."

Alexander-Arnold has continued 2018/19 as Liverpool's first choice right-back, starting all four games prior to the international break as the Reds sit top of the Premier League table with a 100% record.