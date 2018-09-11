Lothar Matthaus Begs Joachim Löw to Play Bayern Munich Star in His Correct Position for Germany

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has begged Die Mannschaft boss Joachim Löw to play Thomas Muller in the correct position, with the Bayern star playing a lot of his international football on the wing.

Matthaus, who wrote the appeal in his Sky Sports column, has called for the World Cup winning manager to play the 28-year-old in a more central role, or drop him from the side completely. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The former FIFA World Player of the Year wrote: "I would like to make a big request - an appeal - to 'Jogi' Löw: please find the right position for Thomas Müller! 


"He is wasted on the right wing. That wasn't just evident against France. He lacks the dribbling and the pace. Thomas must either play in the same offensive 'half-position' as he does at Bayern at the moment or play in the vicinity of the centre-forward - in the penalty area, facing the goal.

 

Matthaus appeared keen to point out the wealth of options that Low currently has at his disposal on the flanks, and stressed clearly that the Bayern forward should not be one of them. 

The 57-year-old continued: "Either Löw should let him play where he is valuable, important and outstanding - or leave him out. With Sané, Reus, Werner and the strong Brandt, we have at least four wingers who belong there. Thomas Müller is not one of them."

TF-Images/GettyImages

Muller, who has won the World Cup Golden Boot for his country, has scored 38 goals in 96 appearances for the national team. 

The 28-year-old used to be considered as one of the most efficient goalscorers in Europe, but has seen his scoring rate dwindle as he is used in other areas as a result of his high work rate. 

