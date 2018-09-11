Manchester Pair Face Competition for Ruben Neves as Juventus Eye Deal for Wolves Duo

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Premier League duo Manchester City and Manchester United face competition to sign Ruben Neves, as Juventus eye a deal for both him and Wolves teammate Diogo Jota. 

Last season's Championship winners have started the season well upon their return to England's top flight, with the aforementioned Portuguese duo catching the eye to help Wolves to 11th prior to the international break.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

As a result, the Mirror are reporting that Serie A giants Juventus are keen to sign the pair to bolster their already talented squad, which includes the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci and Emre Can - all of whom the club signed this summer. 

Jota only signed a permanent deal at Molineux this summer, having spent last season on loan from Atletico Madrid, when he scored 17 goals and provided six assists for Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

Neves meanwhile has seen his reputation soar during his time in the Midlands, having arrived from FC Porto in 2017 for £18m. 

The midfielder was the star in Wolves' promotion campaign, and has replicated his form in his four Premier League appearances so far, scoring once and providing an assist, which has seen the 23-year-old attract interest from both the red and blue halves of Manchester

A reported £60m fee would be required to prise Neves away from Wolves, although both Manchester clubs face stiff competition from the reigning Serie A champions in the pursuit of his signature. 

Both Jota and Neves have been on international duty during the international break for Portugal's Under-21's and first team respectively. 

