Report Claims Champions League Final Could Be Held in New York in Future With Talks Ongoing

Champions League football could be heading out of Europe soon for the first time, with talks over the final being held in New York in future reportedly underway.

This season's final will be hosted at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano and the event will be held at the Aturtak Stadium in Istanbul in 2020. However, no venue has been confirmed for 2021 or beyond as yet and it has been reported that the possibility of a New York final is being discussed.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

James Roures, the chief executive of Barcelona-based television company Mediapro has revealed as much.

"Talks are ongoing investigating the feasibility of hosting a future Champions League final in New York City," he told Catalunya Radio's 'El Mati' show.

There's already a wave of discord sweeping La Liga due to Spanish first division matches potentially being played abroad for the first time in the league's history. And Girona's home game against current champions Barcelona is set for the United States this coming January.

But several players have protested the move and it might not end up happening as it has been reported that the players will have the final say on the matter.

The Premier League suggested something similar in 2007, proposing a 39th league fixture that would be played outside of England. However, the venture was given up on after the proposal was met with criticism from both fans and players.

The prospect of a Champions League final being played in the States might not be all that bad as fans usually fly to venues anyway. Of course, flights to the US should cost significantly more, but the idea might be better received than that of league matches being played abroad.