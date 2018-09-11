Report Claims Champions League Final Could Be Held in New York in Future With Talks Ongoing

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Champions League football could be heading out of Europe soon for the first time, with talks over the final being held in New York in future reportedly underway.

This season's final will be hosted at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano and the event will be held at the Aturtak Stadium in Istanbul in 2020. However, no venue has been confirmed for 2021 or beyond as yet and it has been reported that the possibility of a New York final is being discussed.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

James Roures, the chief executive of Barcelona-based television company Mediapro has revealed as much. 

"Talks are ongoing investigating the feasibility of hosting a future Champions League final in New York City," he told Catalunya Radio's 'El Mati' show.

There's already a wave of discord sweeping La Liga due to Spanish first division matches potentially being played abroad for the first time in the league's history. And Girona's home game against current champions Barcelona is set for the United States this coming January.

But several players have protested the move and it might not end up happening as it has been reported that the players will have the final say on the matter.

The Premier League suggested something similar in 2007, proposing a 39th league fixture that would be played outside of England. However, the venture was given up on after the proposal was met with criticism from both fans and players.

The prospect of a Champions League final being played in the States might not be all that bad as fans usually fly to venues anyway. Of course, flights to the US should cost significantly more, but the idea might be better received than that of league matches being played abroad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)