Report Claims Juventus Are Planning a Future Swoop for RB Leipzig Striker Timo Werner

RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner is said to have emerged as a future transfer target for Italian giants Juventus.

The 22-year-old striker has now spent two seasons with Leipzig after joining them from fellow Bundesliga side Stuttgart and he has since gone on to become one of the most prolific forwards in German football.

The Germany international has bagged 42 goals in all competitions for Leipzig.

He has unsurprisingly been a target for a number of top European sides over the pat few seasons and it now appears that Juventus are going to be monitoring the youngster very closely.

According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady have identified Werner as a potential transfer target to add to their already considerable wealth of talent in the final third.

Their forward line boasts the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Paolo Dybala but with both Ronaldo and Mandzukic (supposedly) entering the twilight years of their respective careers, Werner could an ideal long-term replacement.

Werner's contract with Leipzig expires in June 2020, which suggests that if he doesn't sign an extension then he will be a viable target for a whole host of clubs across Europe next summer.

Juventus' pursuit of Werner could very well be boosted by the fact that they already have two of the striker's German teammates currently at the club in the shape of Emre Can and Sami Khedira. The pair may need to put a word into Werner's ear if Juventus are going to able to acquire his signature.