Report Links Mesut Ozil With Turkish Giants as 'Uncertainty' Surrounds Star's Arsenal Future

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Fenerbahce are primed to make a surprise move for Mesut Ozil in January as they look to capitalise on supposed uncertainty surrounding his future at Arsenal.

A report from the Daily Mail claims that Ozil has "failed to demonstrate the work ethic Unai Emery demands of his players" since the Spanish manager took charge in May.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Meanwhile, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Fenerbahce have emerged as surprise frontrunners to sign Ozil in January if the situation at the Emirates Stadium cannot be resolved.

Of course, this report is predicated on the assumption that there is actually a situation in need of resolution. Ozil has often been used as a scapegoat for the failings of his teams and the media are determined to find evidence of a row between him and Emery.

When Ozil was left out of Arsenal's squad to face West Ham in the third week of the season, rumours spread that Ozil and Emery had been involved in a bust-up. In fact, Ozil simply had laryngitis and returned to the team the very next week.

If Ozil was to leave Arsenal, he may prefer not to return to Germany following the backlash which led to his early retirement from international duty.

However, seeing as that row arose from Ozil's connections with Turkey, a move to a Turkish team would only serve to heighten tensions even further.

For now, this is all hypothetical. Ozil signed a new £350,000 a week contract at the end of last season, he is still one of Arsenal's best players, and there is no concrete evidence that he wants out.

