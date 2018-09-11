Southampton Forward Hit With Speeding Penalty Just Days After Fellow Saint Lemina's 'Record' Fine

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has been fined £220 as a penalty for a previous speeding incident.

The Southern Daily Echo report that the Moroccan, currently out on loan with Spanish side Celta Vigo, was caught speeding by a fixed camera on the A33 Redbridge Road back in March, driving a 66-reg Porsche at 46 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The player was fined £220, with his address given in court as Southampton's training ground at Stapelwood, Long Lane, Marchwood. He has also been told to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 in costs.

The player was not present as an Aldershot magistrate handed out the fine and added three penalty points to his driver's license.

This comes in the wake of fellow Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina getting fined £96,000 for a similar offence. The 25-year-old will only pay £2,000, however, with the court significantly reducing the amount following the revelation of an error.

Lemina was charged with three counts of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle believed to have committed an offence but the speeding charges were subsequently dropped.

Magistrates do have the authority to fine offenders up to one-and-a-half times their weekly wage, but they cannot do so for a charge of failing to cooperate with police even if a speeding offence was committed.

After the court heard that the midfielder made more than £32,000 a week, he was ordered to pay £96,000. But the fee has since been slashed by £94,000, with the player having applied for the case to be reopened.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)