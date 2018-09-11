Southampton Forward Hit With Speeding Penalty Just Days After Fellow Saint Lemina's 'Record' Fine

Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has been fined £220 as a penalty for a previous speeding incident.

The Southern Daily Echo report that the Moroccan, currently out on loan with Spanish side Celta Vigo, was caught speeding by a fixed camera on the A33 Redbridge Road back in March, driving a 66-reg Porsche at 46 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The player was fined £220, with his address given in court as Southampton's training ground at Stapelwood, Long Lane, Marchwood. He has also been told to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 in costs.

The player was not present as an Aldershot magistrate handed out the fine and added three penalty points to his driver's license.

This comes in the wake of fellow Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina getting fined £96,000 for a similar offence. The 25-year-old will only pay £2,000, however, with the court significantly reducing the amount following the revelation of an error.

Saints star fined just £220 within hours of teammate's 'record £96,000 penalty': SAINTS midfielder Sofiane Boufal is the latest player to be fined for speeding in the city. https://t.co/nOjs8v8Ehu — ⚽️Sports News & Bets (@roundclocksport) September 10, 2018

Lemina was charged with three counts of speeding and failing to identify the driver of a vehicle believed to have committed an offence but the speeding charges were subsequently dropped.

Magistrates do have the authority to fine offenders up to one-and-a-half times their weekly wage, but they cannot do so for a charge of failing to cooperate with police even if a speeding offence was committed.

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina was charged with speeding on 3 counts



Was fined £96,425 & 18 points



Mario already had 21 points.



The fine has been reduced to £2k for the guidelines for the wrong charge — Jonsta (@Jonsta1990) September 10, 2018

After the court heard that the midfielder made more than £32,000 a week, he was ordered to pay £96,000. But the fee has since been slashed by £94,000, with the player having applied for the case to be reopened.