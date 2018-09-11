Thomas Tuchel Wants to Keep Adrien Rabiot at PSG Amid Barcelona, Liverpool Speculation

The 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe.

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his desire to keep hold of Adrien Rabiot despite intense speculation surrounding his future.

The 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a number of clubs around Europe, with Liverpool the latest side apparently monitoring the Frenchman, although there are conflicting reports regarding the Reds' interest.

Tuchel however, who was appointed PSG manager at the start of this season, is keen to retain the services of Rabiot, who he sees as an integral part of his plans at the Parisian club.  

Speaking to RMC, Tuchel said: "I love working with Rabiot. I really like Adrien, he had a difficult situation when he voluntarily lost the World Cup, but his effort with the team has been maximum, he has not missed any training.

"It can be adapted to any system and if it is physically well it is essential for our approach. He has great potential and is a player trained in the club. It is very important to have footballers of this nature."

Following his omission from France's World Cup success, Rabiot has started the season well domestically, helping PSG to the top of the Ligue 1 table as well as securing the French Super Cup before the new campaign, playing every minute in the process. 

With the reigning Ligue 1 champions expected to sweep the domestic honors in France once again, Rabiot and the rest of his teammates will be eyeing success in the Champions League, with their campaign commencing in a weeks time when they travel to face last season's runners-up Liverpool. 

