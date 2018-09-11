Tottenham Monitoring Young Leicester Defender After First International Call-Up

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Tottenham are keeping tabs on Leicester left back Ben Chilwell, who received his first call-up to the England senior team this week.

Chilwell and teammate Demarai Gray were called into Gareth Southgate's squad for Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland, which will take place in the familiar surroundings of Leicester's home ground.

After his breakthrough season in 2016/17, Chilwell became a regular for Leicester during the last campaign and has clearly earned the trust of Foxes manager Claude Puel, who has started him in all four Premier League matches so far this season.

Chilwell has played for England throughout the youth levels, and was the subject of bids from Arsenal and Liverpool before he had even played for Leicester, but these were rejected.

The Telegraph report that Tottenham are the latest side to take an interest in the 21-year-old, but he is under contract at Leicester until 2021 and will not be allowed to leave on the cheap.

Tottenham's current left back, Danny Rose, is likely to start ahead of Chilwell on Tuesday, but his long-term future at the club is in doubt, as he was linked with Manchester United and Schalke during the summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Mauricio Pochettino also has Ben Davies at his disposal, but he is clearly keen to bolster his full back options, having taken an interest in Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon.

Spurs have the cash to splash, having failed to sign a single player during the recent transfer window.

