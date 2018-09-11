Tottenham Supporters React to News That Star Man Has Left International Duty Amidst Injury Concerns

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

As important as the international break is, it can leave supporters of Premier League teams on the edge of a nervous breakdown as they watch their favourite players flirt with the idea of picking up a knock which could leave them sidelined.

And so, as the prophecy promises, at least one player that gets called up to represent England tends to come away with some sort of fresh injury concern.

This time around there have been a whole host of players who have had to withdraw from the squad. Adam Lallana pulled out before a ball was kicked in vein, Luke Shaw was knocked unconscious against Spain and now Tottenham fans have to deal with the news that star man Dele Ali has returned to the club amidst concerns surrounding a minor muscle injury.

The news couldn't have come at a worse time for Spurs as they look ahead to a hugely important fixture against Liverpool on Saturday. Defeat in Spurs' last match against high-flying Watford has taken away some of the renewed optimism in north London and it is imperative that the Lillywhites pick up some sort of result.

However, without Alli, that could prove to a tricky task - especially given how well Jurgen Klopp's side have started this season.

Evidently many Tottenham fans agree and they were quick to voice their frustration on Twitter at the news that one of their key players could be absent on Saturday.

However, despite the initial concerns, Gareth Southgate recently confirmed that Alli should be fit to feature on Saturday which is music to the ears of Tottenham supporters who will be more than relived that the injury isn't too serious.

