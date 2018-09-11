The U.S. men's national team hosts Mexico in a friendly at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Tuesday.

The United States team is coming off a 2–0 loss to Brazil. It was the team's first match since the conclusion of the World Cup — the tournament the United States missed for the first time since 1986.

The USA is still without a permanent replacement for interim coach Dave Sarachan, and is relying on a younger roster.

Mexico, which reached the round of 16 for a seventh straight time before losing to Brazil in the World Cup, is coming off a 4–1 loss to Uruguay. It was the team's first appearance since naming Ricardo Ferretti interim manager, following Juan Carlos Osorio's decision to move on to Paraguay after the World Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas

