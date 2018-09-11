WATCH: USMNT's Matt Miazga Taunts Mexico's Diego Lainez Over His Height

U.S. men's national team defender Matt Miazga taunted Mexico winger Diego Lainez for his height during a friendly Tuesday night.

By Kaelen Jones
September 11, 2018

When the United States and Mexico men's national teams face off, things are bound to get rowdy. But on Tuesday night, when the two nations met in Nashville for an international friendly, things took a somewhat comical turn.

In the 64th minute, USMNT defender Matt Miazga and Mexico winger Diego Lainez battled for the ball just inside the U.S. penalty box. Miazga successfully shielded the ball away from Lainez, drawing a foul as the two players began chirping with one another.

Miazga, who's listed at 6'4", then stared down at Lainez, who's listed at 5'6", before the U.S. center back began holding his arm out, demonstrating the noticeable height difference between the two.

A handful of U.S. and Mexico players ran over to the situation. While the referee attempted to restore order, Miazga continued his taunt of Lainez, raising his hands over his eyes, suggesting he couldn't see Lainez through the thicket of teammates dispersed in front of him.

Moments after Miazga and Lainez's interaction, tensions continued. Mexico forward Angel Zaldivar was sent off for a red card in the 67th minute for a hard tackle on Wil Trapp, and in the 71st, U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams scored his first career international goal, helping his side to a 1-0 victory.

Miazga's move goes into the pantheon of USA-Mexico staredowns alongside Oguchu Onyewu's famous altercation with Jared Borgetti in 2005.

The fixture marked the first time the U.S. and Mexico have faced each other since a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw in June 2017. It was the United States' first victory against their rival since April 2015.

