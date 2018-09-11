'What a Joke:' Liverpool Fans React Angrily on Twitter to Latest FIFA Announcement

On Monday, FIFPro released the nominees for the top forwards in world football to be included in the FIFA World XI for 2018, and Liverpool fans are outraged at the notable exclusion of Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

15 forwards have been nominated for the three spots in the FIFA World XI, with Firmino's teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah both included in the list.

Firmino enjoyed a fruitful season at Anfield scoring 27 goals and assisting a further 17 in all competitions, the all-round forward was part of one of the most lethal strike forces in the world, alongside Salah and Mane.

The 26-year-old scored 11 goals in 15 appearances in European competition last season, as the forward helped guide the Merseyside club to their first Champions League final since 2007.

Many Reds fans believe that the Brazilian is more deserving of a nominee than fellow teammates Mane and Salah, as it is Firmino's work rate attitude that allow Jurgen Klopp's side to play with such freedom and desire.

Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, Juventus' Mario Mandzukic and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema were all included in the list, which has angered Liverpool fans further as many believe Firmino has bettered all those forwards over the last 12 months.





