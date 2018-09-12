Alex Scott Blasts England's Performance as Three Lions Make Granit Xhaka Look Like a 'World Beater'

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Despite a tough start to the season with Arsenal which has drawn criticism from fans and pundits alike, Granit Xhaka turned in an impressive performance for Switzerland on Tuesday night, and Alex Scott has asserted that England made the midfielder look like a ‘world beater.’

Xhaka’s performance against England on Tuesday night was exceptional - despite his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Three Lions - and Arsenal Ladies legend Scott argued that England allowed Xhaka too much space and time to dictate play at the King Power Stadium.

FBL-NATIONS-SUI-ISL

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports (via the Daily Star) Scott said: “When you look at the Switzerland midfield, I know the jury’s always been out with Granit Xhaka and opinions on him, he’s got so much time on the ball.

“He’s picking passes out and it looked like he was a world beater out there. We’re not putting any pressure on them and closing them down.

“Switzerland, we know they had a good run in the World Cup, but this is an England side. Yes there’s new players out there, but you need to put down a marker.

“I think the only one that’s really shone [in the first half] is Danny Rose. I suppose it’s not good enough.

“That goes to some people’s point and the fans saying about ‘meaningless friendlies.’ These players need to give the fans something to cheer about.”

Sweden v Switzerland: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Scott’s highlighting of Xhaka’s performance comes after a mixed start to the season which has seen the Arsenal midfielder’s quality and role in the Gunners’ side called into question.

Xhaka has often been accused of failing to provide enough energy and cover for Arsenal’s defence from his deep midfield role, but will be hoping to make it three wins in a row with the Gunners as his side travel to Tyneside to face Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

