Barcelona Launch Vivid Two-Tone Pink 2018/19 Third Kit Paying Tribute to Home City

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Barcelona have officially launched their new Nike third kit for the 2018/19 season, a striking two-tone pink design that incorporates a subtle tribute to the famous city.


The 'dynamic sash' is said to be inspired by Avinguda Diagonal, one of Barcelona's most famous streets. It cuts the shirt from the left shoulder to the right hem fade from dark pink to light.

The pattern is also based on an aerial view of the Eixample district, with Nike using similar influences for many of their designs for other teams this season.

It has been modelled by Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele.

"We believe the kit is bold and exciting and therefore ideally suited to FC Barcelona," Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, explained.

"The football club is part of the fabric of Barcelona; its influence is visible in every avenue and plaza, and that passion really inspired the team’s 2018/19 collection."

The 2018/19 home and away kits already feature nods to the club's home and history. The 10 stripes on the home jersey represent the 10 principal districts of Barcelona, while the yellow away kit pays homage to one worn in 2005/06 when the club won the Champions League.

After a break for international football, Barça will be back on the pitch in La Liga this weekend with a trip to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad. Their Champions League campaign then kicks off a few days later when Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven visit Camp Nou.

