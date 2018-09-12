Besiktas' Loris Karius Given New Nickname After Attracting Increased Female Attention in Turkey

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Loris Karius has been in Turkey for less than a month but has already picked up a few new fans, though it isn't his footballing abilities which are capturing the attention.

Karius became Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper last season, but two disastrous errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid forced the Reds to splash out on Alisson, effectively ending Karius' time on Merseyside.

In search of a new start, he signed for Besiktas on loan last month, with the move set to become permanent after two years, and he's been enjoying life in Istanbul so far.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

"I love the Bosphorus, I really want to live in a place with a view of the sea," Karius told Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The German keeper has only made one appearance for Besiktas so far, but he is already attracting a considerable number of fans, most of them female, due to his good looks.

"I did not have this many fans in England and I can say most seem to be female," he added.

View this post on Instagram

Exploring my new home 👌🏻

A post shared by LORIS KARIUS (@lorisk21) on

"Whenever I am out and about in Istanbul whoever recognises me wants a photograph."

Karius has even been dubbed 'Casanova' by his new fans in reference to the famous eighteenth century womaniser.

He made his debut against Bursaspor on September 2 and is set to make his first home appearance when Besiktas host Yeni Malatyaspor this weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)