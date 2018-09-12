Besiktas' Loris Karius Given New Nickname After Attracting Increased Female Attention in Turkey

Loris Karius has been in Turkey for less than a month but has already picked up a few new fans, though it isn't his footballing abilities which are capturing the attention.

Karius became Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper last season, but two disastrous errors in the Champions League final against Real Madrid forced the Reds to splash out on Alisson, effectively ending Karius' time on Merseyside.

In search of a new start, he signed for Besiktas on loan last month, with the move set to become permanent after two years, and he's been enjoying life in Istanbul so far.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

"I love the Bosphorus, I really want to live in a place with a view of the sea," Karius told Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The German keeper has only made one appearance for Besiktas so far, but he is already attracting a considerable number of fans, most of them female, due to his good looks.

"I did not have this many fans in England and I can say most seem to be female," he added.

"Whenever I am out and about in Istanbul whoever recognises me wants a photograph."

Karius has even been dubbed 'Casanova' by his new fans in reference to the famous eighteenth century womaniser.

He made his debut against Bursaspor on September 2 and is set to make his first home appearance when Besiktas host Yeni Malatyaspor this weekend.