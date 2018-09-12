ON THIS DAY: Martial Makes Big Impact, Casillas Debuts for Real Madrid & Adebayor Gets His Revenge

There will come a time where we struggle to find anything substantial in our trips down memory lane.

September 12 we're pleased to report is not one of those days however, with more news, thrills and spills available to us than we perhaps have space for.

Fear not though, for we have broken down, digested and picked out some of the best bits of footballing history for your attentive perusal.

Naismith's 'Perfect' Hat-Trick Stuns Chelsea

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Ask Steven Naismith what his favourite memory from his time at Everton is and he'll most likely tell you it was one Saturday afternoon at Goodison Park against Chelsea.

And for good reason. The Scottish international forward scored 18 Premier League goals during his time with the Toffees, and three of them came on one glory filled day back in 2015.

Opening the scoring with a glanced header from Brendan Galloway's (remember him) cross, his tally was soon doubled with a rifled left footed drive from 25 yards out. Nemanja Matic reduced the arrears, but ultimately Naismith would have the last laugh - firing past Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle with his right foot to complete a truly memorable day.

Crystal Palace Hit Rock Bottom

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

They may be established in the Premier League now, but life wasn't always so comfortable for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Rewind nine years and you find Neil Warnock's side coming up against Scunthorpe in a Saturday afternoon Championship encounter. Despite having Victor Moses and Jose Fonte among their ranks, things didn't go exactly to plan.

A 4-0 home drubbing ensued with goals from Jonathan Forte, Paul Hayes, Sam Togwell and Michael O'Connor condemning Palace to a day of quite frankly, abject misery.

Barcelona Cruise Past Juventus

VI-Images/GettyImages

Our next trip down memory lane only requires muscle memory stretching back 12 months, and last season's Champions League clash between Barcelona and Juventus.

It seems appropriate in the aftermath of Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus that we should revisit this scoreline - as it's unlikely to replicated again with the Portuguese megastar now in amongst I Bianconeri's ranks.

On this particular occasion, two Lionel Messi goals and a third from World Cup finalist Ivan Rakitic sealed the deal for Barça.

Comeback Kings Norwich Strike Again

Image by Toby Cudworth

Time for a trip back in time, and the inaugural season of the Premier League. The fun began in 1992 with Norwich City of all teams among the emerging candidates to land the coveted trophy.

Away at Chelsea however, it seemed like doom and gloom after Mick Harford and Andy Townsend put the Blues two goals to the good.

The phrase 'not knowing when they're beaten' became synonymous with the Canaries back then though - epitomised by star striker Mark Robins. His double, and a third from David Phillips completed a remarkable turnaround, sending all three points back to East Anglia.

Iker Casillas Begins Legendary Real Madrid Career

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Nineteen years ago saw the beginning of one of the greatest goalkeeping careers ever seen at the highest level of football.

For Iker Casillas, making his Real Madrid debut against Athletic Bilbao is 'the greatest football memory' he has, despite Los Blancos only drawing the game 2-2.

To say things got better for Casillas would be somewhat of an understatement - the Spanish icon eventually made 725 appearances for Real, becoming one of the most decorated players to ever play the game, winning every accolade the beautiful game has to offer.

Adebayor Hits Back in Some Style

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Taking place on the same day as Crystal Palace's home mauling to Scunthorpe was the hotly anticipated reunion between Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor and former employers Arsenal.

The game would not disappoint in terms of entertainment value, and true to form, neither did Adebayor. A see saw battle ebbed and flowed before the Togolese striker struck a crucial blow to put the Citizens in the driving seat.

What followed was one of the most iconic goal celebrations of all time - as Adebayor sprinted the length of the Etihad pitch to celebrate in front of the visiting Arsenal support. You can imagine the scenes of absolute carnage that were caused as a result.

Happy Harewood Bags Villa Treble

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Back in the big time and determined to put on a show - a fairly accurate representation of West Ham's thought process upon their return to the Premier League fold back in late 2005.

One of their finest achievements during that successful first campaign back was a dazzling display that downed an ever improving Aston Villa side. The star of the show? Marlon Harewood.

His poachers hat-trick demonstrated neat finishing instincts and the ability to be in the right place at the right time - three times infact. His haul, along with Yossi Benayoun's late goal, completed a resounding victory 4-0 victory for the happy Hammers.

Welcome to Manchester Anthony Martial

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It's been three years since Manchester United forward Anthony Martial burst onto the Premier League scene.

Strange in a way because it feels like longer, most likely due to the current circumstances surrounding his uncertain future. In any case, his debut was one to remember. Brought off the bench to replace Juan Mata, the young Frenchman would take the game by the scruff of the neck.

Bursting inside from the left flank (and with a slight stroke of luck), Martial bore down on Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. The rest as they say is history - a goal we'll never forget due to Martin Tyler's somewhat flamboyant commentary of events.

McFadden Winner Hands Scotland Shock France Scalp

Michael Steele/GettyImages

You'd probably laugh me out of the building if I suggested Scotland could beat France on their own patch in a European Championship qualifier.

But that's exactly what happened when the two nations clashed 11 years ago at the Parc de Princes in a Euro 2008 qualifier. Whilst it's fair to say that France were not the force that they appear to be now, it was still a shock result nonetheless.

The hero of the piece, then Everton forward James McFadden. His scorching strike sealed an unfathomable three points for the Scots - handing manager Alex McLeish an unprecedented double over France following their Hampden Park success earlier in the campaign.