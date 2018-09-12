Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic is likely to miss the club's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday due to continued muscular problems.

The 19-year-old did not feature in Dortmund's 0-0 draw against Hannover a couple of weeks ago and did not travel to the USA during the international break in order to rest.

Pulisic is quickly becoming one of Die Borussen's most valuable assets and became the youngest player to win a major European trophy when he helped Dortmund lift the DFB Pokal at the expense of their opponents on Friday in the 2016/2017 season.

Quoted by ESPN, manager Lucien Favre told the media in his pre-match press conference that he does not think Pulisic will be ready for Friday's game.

"Christian Pulisic is making improvements in his recovery, but Friday will probably come too soon for him," he said.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki has been cleared to play after picking up a thigh injury, but Omer Toprak and Raphael Guerreiro will join Pulisic on the sidelines and will certainly not feature on Friday.

Favre coyly added on a potential start on their new signing Paco Alcacer, who is yet to feature for Dortmund since his arrival from Barcelona.

"Paco likes to combine with his colleagues," he said. "He has a scoring threat and the intuition to position himself in dangerous areas. However, we have to integrate him step by step.

"We still have to find our best system and we have to learn which players work in which systems. That will be relevant when we begin to rotate."