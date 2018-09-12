Everton's Theo Walcott Set to Miss West Ham Clash With Rib Injury But Could Return for Arsenal Tie

Everton midfielder Theo Walcott is set to miss his side's Premier League clash against West Ham on Sunday.

The 29-year-old suffered a rib injury during the Toffees' 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town in the Premier League and the England international has now set his sights on returning to full fitness to feature against former side Arsenal a week on Sunday, according to the Telegraph.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Losing Walcott will be a blow to Marco Silva as Everton's new manager is yet to lose a game with his new team, with three draws and a win currently to Silva's name after his first four Premier League outings on Merseyside.

A number of Everton players are poised to miss the game through injury, with Seamus Coleman, Phil Jagielka, Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gana Gueue, James McCarthy, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina all expected to be absent.

Walcott, who joined Everton from the Gunners for £20m in January after 12 years at the Emirates, will be keen to return to his old stomping ground and ruffle a few feathers. He made almost 400 appearances in red and white and scored over 100 goals in the process.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Last season, his side were thumped 5-1 by the Gunners, as the Toffees were totally outplayed from start to finish. Walcott will be eager to put the record straight and pass his fitness test in order to be involved.

Everton will face strugglers West Ham at Goodison Park on Sunday, with the Irons yet to win in the Premier League under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.