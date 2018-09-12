'Just Getting Started': Everton's Richarlison Reacts After Scoring Twice on Dream Debut for Brazil

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Richarlison says that he is "the happiest guy in the world" after scoring twice for Brazil on his international debut against El Salvador.

In the friendly match played at FedExField in Maryland, the Everton star had an immediate impact, winning a second minute penalty which Neymar converted for his 59th Brazil goal.

Richarlison then scored two classy goals either side of Philippe Coutinho's strike, the first a brilliant effort from the edge of the box, before a Marquinhos header completed the scoring.

View this post on Instagram

Nem nos meus melhores sonhos de criança imaginei um dia igual a hoje. Posso dizer que essa noite eu sou o cara mais feliz do mundo, porque Papai do Céu me abençoou com um dom e nunca me deixou desistir, mesmo quando tudo jogava contra. E o propósito disso tudo é fazer o que eu gosto, vencer todas as dificuldades, pra viver momentos como esse. Obrigado ao professor Tite e a toda comissão técnica pela oportunidade. Ao grupo que me recebeu de braços abertos e fez com que eu me sentisse em casa desde o primeiro dia. Por último e não menos importante, todos vocês que sempre torceram por mim, fãs, família e amigos. Sei que todos estão felizes e comemorando. Que seja a primeira de muitas convocações, e os primeiros de muitos gols! Tá só começando! Alô Nova Venécia! Alô Brasil! Tamo junto 😁🇧🇷🙏🏽

A post shared by Richarlison (@richarlison) on

It was a perfect start for Richarlison, who expressed his hope that this would be the first of many caps for Brazil.


"Not even in my best childhood dreams did I imagine a day like today," he wrote on Instagram"I can say that tonight I’m the happiest guy in the world, because the Heavenly Father blessed me with a gift and never let me give up, even when everything was against it.

"Thank you to manager Tite and all staff for the opportunity. To the group that welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home from the first day. Last but not least, all of you who have always cheered for me, fans, family and friends. I know everyone is happy and celebrating.

"Let it be the first of many calls, and the first of many goals! It’s just getting started!"

It has been an excellent start to the season for Richarlison, who also scored twice on his Everton debut against Wolves, and found the net on his home debut against Southampton a week later as well.

He will not be available to face West Ham this weekend though, as he serves the final match of a three-game suspension after getting sent off against Bournemouth.

