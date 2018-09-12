Marco Asensio Reveals He Wants New Shirt Number to Reflect His Current Status at Real Madrid

By 90Min
September 12, 2018

Marco Asensio had admitted that he would like to be given a shirt number which better reflects his importance to Real Madrid.

Asensio was a regular starter for Los Blancos last year and appears to be one of the first names on the team sheet under new manager Julen Lopetegui, whose faith has been rewarded with three assists from Asensio in the first three matches of the La Liga season.


A Spanish journalist reported last week that Asensio had rejected the chance to take the number seven jersey vacated by Cristiano Ronaldo, which was allocated to new signing Mariano instead.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, those claims are now in question as Asensio has revealed that he would jump at the chance to take a more prestigious number.


"I don't want to end my career still wearing the number 20 shirt - I think that explains everything about how I feel," Asensio told Panenka magazine, quoted by Marca

"Would I like to change it? Of course, we'll see what happens."

It is now three years since Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca, and the 22-year-old also spoke about a different sort of pressure to that which he experienced with Los Bermellones.

"The pressure at Real Madrid is nothing like what I experienced at Mallorca, where sometimes you hear people in the stands shouting: ‘Run, you're playing with my children's money,'" he said.

Asensio scored one goal and provided three assists as Spain thrashed Croatia 6-0 in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)